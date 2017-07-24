Submitted by Erin Gowenlock
The City of DuPont is privileged to host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall. This special event will take place at DuPont PowderWorks Park from Thursday, July 27th to Sunday, July 30th.
“The City of DuPont is very honored to be hosting the Viet Nam Memorial Traveling Wall. Military and civilians alike respect the sacrifices made by the Men and Women who served our Nation during the Viet Nam War. This traveling wall has been a solemn and healing tribute to all of those who served or had loved ones who served during this time. We look forward to providing an opportunity for the people of our region to show their respect at this memorial later this month.” said Mayor Mike Courts.
The Traveling Wall is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. It is 360 feet long and 8 feet tall at its apex.
The Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall is a free commemorative event sponsored by The United States Marine Corps.
Additional Information
– Event Poster: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2001
– DuPont PowderWorks Park address: 1775 Bobs Hollow Ln. DuPont, WA, 98327
– July 27th at 2:00 p.m. – July 30th at 3:00 p.m.
For additional information, contact Erin Gowenlock at (253)-312-3273
Comments
Alyce Brame-Galyean says
What seems like a million years ago when the Memorial Wall was first being dedicated – myself and a couple other civilians were privileged to meet and make friends with some Army Rangers. We were all living in Tacoma at the time and it was seen as a “military town”. These bright and energetic and as yet having no battle experience young men were a true treasure. Most of us civilians came from military backgrounds, either having served or been raised in the Military Family. One of the highlights of our experience exchange was to come together to watch the dedication on T.V. This gave all of us an opportunity to air our views on war/peace/demonstrations/need for military action. etc.
Not too long after this event, the Rangers were deployed to Granada and of course a lot of other places not for publication. To a man, they all were able to come back to us and entrust us with their personal grief, pride, etc. from these “front line” experiences. I’m still convinced that The Wall was the catalyst for this greatly needed “sharing”.
While I am not an advocate of war, I am realistic enough to understand the need for our military. I take pride in it’s existence while maintaining a “peacenic” prejudice.
Thanks for providing this opportunity for others to remember, share and educate others.
Alyce Brame-Galyean
Volunteer Springbrook