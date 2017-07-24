Submitted by Erin Gowenlock

The City of DuPont is privileged to host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall. This special event will take place at DuPont PowderWorks Park from Thursday, July 27th to Sunday, July 30th.

“The City of DuPont is very honored to be hosting the Viet Nam Memorial Traveling Wall. Military and civilians alike respect the sacrifices made by the Men and Women who served our Nation during the Viet Nam War. This traveling wall has been a solemn and healing tribute to all of those who served or had loved ones who served during this time. We look forward to providing an opportunity for the people of our region to show their respect at this memorial later this month.” said Mayor Mike Courts.

The Traveling Wall is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. It is 360 feet long and 8 feet tall at its apex.

The Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall is a free commemorative event sponsored by The United States Marine Corps.

Additional Information

– Event Poster: dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2001

– DuPont PowderWorks Park address: 1775 Bobs Hollow Ln. DuPont, WA, 98327

– July 27th at 2:00 p.m. – July 30th at 3:00 p.m.

For additional information, contact Erin Gowenlock at (253)-312-3273