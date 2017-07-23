Workshop lays out basics of Social Security Disability

In observance of the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Pierce County’s Aging and Disability Resources will host an informational presentation about Social Security Disability benefits Tuesday, July 25 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Tacoma Area Coalition with Disabilities (TACID), 6315 S. 19th St. in Tacoma. The event is free and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be served.

When a family member experiences a long-term disability, it can be disastrous for everyone. When the main source of income is eliminated the repercussions can be felt for years. Social

Security Disability is often misunderstood and an unused resource for individuals who become disabled.

Public Affairs Specialist Kirk Larson with the Social Security Administration is the guest presenter. Larson brings over 25 years of experience and knowledge working with the program.

The presentation will provide a broad understanding of the program, including:

• How to qualify and apply for benefits

• What happens when an application is approved

• How to appeal denials

• Who can receive benefits on a person’s earnings record

• What people should know about receiving disability benefits

• When Medicare coverage starts for Social Security disability beneficiaries

The most recent U.S. Census revealed that about 19 percent of the population has a disability. And studies show that just over 1 in 4 of today’s 20 year-olds will become disabled before reaching age 67. In Pierce County, almost 20,000 individuals receive Social Security Disability benefits; over 13,000 are between 18 and 64 years old. About 38 percent of people with a disability in Washington state are employed.

Workers earn coverage for benefits by working and paying Social Security taxes on their earnings. The program provides benefits to disabled workers and to their dependents. For those who can no longer work due to a disability, the disability program is there to help replace some of that lost income. Disabled workers receive an average $1,166/month. Spouses and children may also be eligible to receive benefits under Social Security Disability.

Aging and Disability Resources (ADR) is a program of Pierce County Human Services. The goal of ADR is to help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own home. ADR also works closely with caregivers, families, neighbors and community members in providing services, resources and supports so that people can age in place. For more information about ADR and the services provided please call (253) 798-4600.