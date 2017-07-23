The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Printshop of Lakewood has moved

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Jim Barber

Printshop of Lakewood has completed their move to their new location at 9625 Gravelly Lake Dr SW (across the street from Original House of Donuts). Phone number (253-582-6670) remains unchanged.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *