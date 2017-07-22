ROAD ALERT: Oakbrook work nearing completion

The final leg of road work in Oakbrook is set to conclude early next week. Here’s the tentative timeline for when the work will happen. All work will be done between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Fog seal will be applied Friday (7/21) through Monday (7/24) (and maybe Tuesday 7/25).

While work is done please DO NOT:

Wash your car

Water your front lawn

Water down your driveway

Water will keep the new road surface from sticking.

Cars and objects left in the road that impede work will be towed or relocated at the owner’s expense. Any questions and concerns can be sent to associate civil engineer Omar Barron, obarron@cityoflakewood.us or by calling (253) 983-7713. Thank you for your patience while this work is done.