Overnight I-5 ramp closures scheduled in DuPont

DUPONT – Contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will close the Mounts Road and Center Drive on-ramps to northbound I-5 to upgrade the existing illumination from 11 p.m. Monday, July 24 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 25. A signed detour will be in place during the closure.

Overnight single lane closures on both directions of I-5 within the project limits are also scheduled next week. Monday through Friday, southbound lane closures are allowed between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with northbound lane closures allowed between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday morning lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 are allowed until 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.