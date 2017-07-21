Steilacoom Town Administrator July 21 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 1, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – August 14, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 26, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 3, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

BNSF – Reconstruction of the Cliff Street Waterway Trestle:

BNSF commenced reconstruction of the Cliff Street waterway trestle on Monday, July 17th. The trestle bridges the waterway between Cormorant and the properties at the end of First Street. Due to train traffic and the Endangered Species Act regulations for salmon, BNSF’s construction window is from 5 AM to noon, July through October 15th. The work will involve completely replacing the wooden structure with a steel and concrete structure along with installing new pilings. BNSF officials estimate the work will last approximately 2-3 months.

Pets in the Parks:

Steilacoom is a ‘pet friendly” community, however, please consider whether the Town parks, Farmers’ Market, or concert series are appropriate venues for your pet. All pets must be on a leash at all times and not be disruptive or aggressive. Animals which do not meet these standards will be asked to leave. Also, owners must clean-up thoroughly after their pets. Pets are not allowed on School District property.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2017 Farmers’ Market season is underway and will continue every Wednesday from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown. If you bring an animal, please remember it must be on a leash, under control, and nonaggressive, at all times.

Summer Concerts:

The 2017 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series’ artist for July 26 is Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz). Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington and start at 6:30 PM.

Summer Youth Programs:

Steilacoom Summer Day Camp!

Grades K-6

Monday-Friday

6 AM – 6 PM

Located at Cherrydale Primary School

$170/week

Spaces are limited. For details, call 253-581-1076

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued repainting traffic control markings including stop bars, bicycle symbols, parking stall markings and vegetation control on rights-of-way. Next week, the crew will continue marking painting.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage Tuesday night on Tyo Lane impacting approximately 9 homes. The outage was caused by faulty wiring. Additionally, they replaced a vault lid on the corner of Blaine Street and Shephard Street; set a new street light base in the 1400 block of Nisqually Street; disconnected a service for a panel change on Wallace Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with lift station maintenance; and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired pump #1 on the Marietta lift station clogged due to “disposable wipes” and other materials; hauled excavation material from the lower yard; responded to a pugged sewer main in the 1700 block of Washington Street; assisted the Electric crew with the Tyo Lane power outage; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew prepared for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; repaired sprinklers that are being damaged in the parks due to high usage; maintained parks and grounds; and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance.

Other: Kite Festival – August 5th: Hundreds of colorful kites of all shapes and sizes will fill the skies over Chambers Creek Regional Park at the annual Kite Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pierce County Parks & Recreation and the Pierce County Kitefliers Association are presenting this free family event at Chambers Creek Regional Park Central Meadows, 6320 Grandview Dr. in University Place. Parking is also free. The entire family will be captivated by amazing kite demonstrations, family kite flying, face painting, bounce houses, and more. The first 250 kids will have an opportunity to make their own kites, compliments of the Pierce County Kitefliers Association. Event-goers may bring their own kites or purchase them at the event. Youth Kite Festival t-shirts will be sold while supplies last on the day of event. Vendors will also be on hand, including the Pierce County KiteFliers Association, Puget Sound Entertainment, Ocean Shores Kites, American Kitefliers Association, Bricks 4 Kidz, Wiggle Works, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, Hometown Dogs, Boss Mama’s Kitchen and On the Grind Expresso. For more information about the Kite Festival click here.

Questions – Contact Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074.