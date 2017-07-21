Portland Avenue/East 27th Street intersection closes for weekend construction

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will close the Portland Avenue/ East 27th Street intersection in Tacoma Friday starting at 11 p.m. The intersection will be closed through 4 a.m. Monday, July 24.

The around-the-clock weekend closure will allow crews to rebuild the intersection. During the closure, pedestrian access on 27th Street will be limited since the sidewalk will be removed during the work. The sidewalk will be restored once the work is complete.

During the same time frame, crews will also close the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. Signed detours, shown below, will be provided.

Additional HOV lane and ramp closures will occur tonight and next week. Signed detours will be provided for all ramp closures.

Overnight drivers heading to I-705, State Route 7 and SR 16 via the southbound collector/distributor (C/D) will be detoured through the S. 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit to those destinations (#132).

Friday, July 21

The intersection of Portland Avenue and East 27th Street and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound collector/distributor on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28

The following ramps and streets will close:

20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, and from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day.

Additional closures:

Monday, July 24

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane near L Street from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.