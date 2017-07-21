New Optometrist Joins Tacoma’s Pacific Northwest Eye Associates

Submitted by Pacific Northwest Eye Associates

TACOMA, Wash. – Pacific Northwest Eye Associates (PNEA) is pleased to announce the recent hire of Dr. Vanessa M. Ceglia, who is joining the practice as an optometrist. She is starting on July 31 at the Tacoma location on 3602 S 19th St.

Dr. Ceglia specializes in Ocular Disease, with experience in diagnosing and managing diseases, such as macular degeneration and glaucoma. During her residency, she was trained to perform advanced low vision care. Dr. Ceglia is also skilled at performing vision tests on patients with brain injuries — prescribing the right glasses and prism for their individual needs, as well as creating effective vision therapy programs.

“I decided to move back to the South Sound from the East Coast to begin my professional career in the area I grew up to love,” Ceglia said. “All the doctors at PNEA have their own specialties and skills. The variety and quality of care ensures that the patient’s needs are met. That is the kind of environment that I’m drawn to work in.”

Ceglia earned her optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, and completed her post-doctorate residency at the VA Boston Healthcare System.