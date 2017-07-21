New Distracted Driving Law: On the Road, Off the Phone

On Sunday, July 23rd, Washington State drivers will no longer be allowed to hold a cell phone while driving. Washington’s Target Zero task force created this video to remind drivers of just that.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department respond to motor vehicle collisions daily and one out of four crashes involve a cell phone. For more information on the law itself and more about distracted driving, please visit Target Zero’s website and drive safe!

