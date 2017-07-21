The Suburban Times

Help restore habitat around Waughop Lake 

Submitted by Mary Dodsworth, Lakewood Parks & Recreation

Want to get your hands dirty and earn volunteer hours? The fourth Saturday of every month, people can come to Fort Steilacoom Park to help restore the habitat around Waughop Lake.  The next work party is July 22.  Volunteer tasks include pulling ivy, cutting back blackberry bushes, picking up litter  and doing other work.  Meet up at 9 a.m. and end at noon.  Meet at the blue barn near the dog park – look for a volunteer named Tari. Please bring garden gloves and snacks and water. Thank you for helping keep our city beautiful!

