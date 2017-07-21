The Suburban Times

DuPont seeks ‘For and Against’ levy volunteers

The City of DuPont is seeking volunteers for the “For and Against” Committees for the November 7, 2017 Ballot Measure: Renewing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Levy. In the event that Proposition 1 to provide ALS services does not pass in the August 1, 2017 election, interested citizens should submit a letter of interest for the EMS Levy “For and Against” Committees, which must be received no later than July 24, 2017, 4:00 pm, by Karri Muir, City Clerk, kmuir@dupontwa.gov; or contact her at 253-964-8121.

