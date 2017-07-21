Celebrating 80 Years of History: The Colonial Center

Submitted by Emma Pierce

What do you think of as a fun Friday night out in Lakewood? Going to see a movie in reclining chairs? Grabbing a bite at one of the many restaurants? Back in its heyday, the Columbia Center, formally known as the Lakewood Community Center, was THE go-to spot in town. Dinner and a movie? No problem! The Columbia center was Lakewood’s very own one stop shop, offering a variety of shops to its patrons. The Lakewood Theatre, the Terrace restaurant, the country store; just to name a few shops of old.

Over the decades, the center has seen some drastic change, undergoing remodels and expansions, and the coming and going of stores. However, one thing remains the same. It is still a hub for local shops in the heart of Lakewood.

Join the Lakewood Historical Society Saturday, July 22 from 11-4 at our Summer Open House. We will be celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Columbia Center with a new special exhibit showcasing its amazing history. Refreshments will be served!

SAVE THE DATE: August, Join the Lakewood Historical Society‘s annual picnic in the park! Stay tuned on Facebook for more details. December, Command performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Lakewood Playhouse.