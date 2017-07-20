YEA seeks Innovative Middle And High School Students

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) fall of October 2017 class. YEA! is a 20 week program that guides middle and high school students through launching and running their own real businesses or social movements!

YEA! is open to all students in grades 6-12. While in the Academy, students will receive all the necessary tools to launch their very own real, legal businesses. This includes access to valuable experts like attorneys, accountants, business mentors, and graphic designers; plus an audience with investors for real start-up cash! Students will also have the opportunity to win college scholarships.

The YEA! application is available online at yeausa.org. Scholarships are available for students who meet eligibility requirements. Contact Gwen Kohl at 253-682-1740 for details.

Applications must be submitted by September 15th 2017. The selection process is competitive and applicants are urged to apply early.

YEA! classes kick off on October 25th 2017 and end March 29th 2018. Classes meet weekly in downtown Tacoma from 4pm to 7pm.