Submitted by AAA Washington

AAA Washington has long been a champion of traffic safety. That’s why AAA Washington is pleased to share with you the stricter Distracted Driving law, appropriately called Driving Under the Influence of Electronics, which takes effect on July 23. Quite simply, this law will save lives and reduce injuries. Here is what you need to know:

Washington’s new Distracted Driving law bans the use of any hand-held personal electronic device while driving – even if you are stopped at a signal or stuck in traffic.

Reporting an emergency and “minimal use,” such as pushing a button to activate a mapping application, are still allowed.

Violators will be fined $136 for a first offense and the fine doubles for subsequent offenses.

Distracted driving violations are now reportable to insurance companies.

The new law classifies other dangerous distractions, such as engaging with passengers or grooming, as secondary offenses.

Hands-Free is not Risk-Free

Although the new law does not apply to voice-activated in-vehicle systems or hands-free phones, research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows that using voice-activated devices while driving creates significant mental distraction.

Distracted driving, often caused by phone use, has become the third leading factor in fatal crashes. That’s why I urge you to refrain from using any device that takes your attention away from driving. Please help keep the roads safer for all of us by following these tips to prevent distracted driving:

Turn off or put all hand-held personal electronic devices where you can’t reach them.

Adjust GPS, stereo and other in-vehicle systems before you hit the road.

Finish eating and grooming at home.

Don’t call or text someone you know is driving.

We all need to stay focused with our hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and our minds on driving. Our safety and that of our friends, family and other motorists and pedestrians depends on it. You can learn more about the new law and ways to drive distraction-free at aaa.com/distracteddrivingwa.