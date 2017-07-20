Portland Avenue/East 27th Street intersection closes this weekend

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will close the Portland Avenue/ East 27th Street intersection in Tacoma this weekend from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 24.

The around-the-clock weekend closure will allow crews to rebuild the intersection. During the closure, pedestrian access on 27th Street will be limited since the sidewalk will be removed during the work. The sidewalk will be restored once the work is complete.

This work will also close the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5.

During the closure, signed detours will be in place. See map for reference:

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page.