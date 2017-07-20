"Bridge on the River Kwai" to Open Lakewood Asian Film Fest

Lakewood Arts Commission member Phil Raschke has announced the opening film for this year’s August 11, 12 , 13 Asian Film Fest is the beautifully restored, international box office blockbuster “Bridge on the River Kwai”.

This sweeping epic was the winner of 7 Academy Awards to include “Best Picture”, “Best Director”, “Best Actor” and “Best Musical Score”. The film is based on a World War II action to destroy a Japanese railroad bridge being built by captured British soldiers along the Thai-Burma border. The British Film Institute ranks “Bridge on the River Kwai” as the 10th greatest British film of the 20th Century. In 1997 the film was deemed culturally, historically and aesthetically significant and selected for preservation in the American Library of Congress.

The film stars Oscar winner Alex Guinness in the role of a lifetime plus Oscar nominated Japanese star Sessue Hayakawa, American star William Holden and British actor Jack Hawkins.

This award winning international hit is a “must see” and rated PG-13 for action scenes.

The film shows at 7:00 pm Friday, August 11 at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom campus, Cascade Building, 4th Floor. Admission and Parking are FREE. Prior to the film showing there will be live, pre-show entertainment by Ms. Jeannie Hill plus a juried Art and Photo exhibit and a special Bonsai display by “Bonsai Kaihara”.

Raschke said the Film Fest continues on Saturday August 12 with the gripping Australian film “Rabbit Proof Fence” the true story of three aboriginal girls taken from their family by the Australian government. The film shows at 2 pm. The Indian high voltage thriller “Airlift” shows at 7 pm and tells the untold true story of the world’s largest wartime civilian airlift. On August 13th the 2 pm film is the award winning Japanese film “Like Father, Like Son” the emotional story of a family who learns their six year old son is not their child. The final film event is at 7 pm and features “Neerja” the breathtaking, true story of a young Indian flight attendant who risks her life to save passengers from terrorists on a hijacked airliner.

All seating is on a first come basis. Raschke noted films may have sub-titles and additional details are available by calling 253-861-1366.

The 2017 Asian Film Fest Sponsors

RAM Restaurants, Adriatic Grill, Casa Mia Restaurant, Clover Park Rotary, Ed Kane-Freelance Graphics, Historical Phil, KLAY Radio, Lakewood History Museum, Lakewood Arts Commission, Lakewood Sister Cities Association, Tacoma – Pierce County Crime Stoppers, and these Lakewood Lodging Facilities: Best Western Lakewood, Candlewood Suites and Holiday Day Inn Express and Suites.

The historic railway through the jungle is still operational. Photo 4455 is a touching tribute to Sir Edward Dunlop, surgeon and Japanese POW who gave his all to save the lives of his fellow prisoners working on the WW II Thai-Burma Railway. The wooden bridge represented in the film was located on the opposite side of the steel bridge shown in photo 4601. The wooden bridge no longer exists, but the damaged steel bridge was rebuilt and is still in use. Photos of Locomotive 702 and the metal box cars used to transport prisoners are leftover World War II Japanese equipment.

