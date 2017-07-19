Sacred Activism Workshop

What does it mean to live in the sacred space where our unique gifts meet the world’s needs? How do spiritual practices ignite the fires of justice and love within our innermost beings? In a world that seems to be falling apart at the seams, how do we determine the best use of our gifts and talents and energy? What does the more beautiful world our hearts know is possible look like, feel like, sound like? How do we respond rather than react to the pain of the world?

Associated Ministries is proud to have Vania Kent, a local yogi, contemplative, and writer who is the co-founder and co-director of Samdhana-Karana Yoga, a nonprofit healing arts center, lead this interactive conversation around sacred activism. This time together will include storytelling, meditation, journaling and heartfelt sharing. Come explore your spirit and gifts and realize your potential for sharing those with the world.

Date: Saturday, July 29th, 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Place: Hosted by Tahoma Unitarian Universalist Congregation,

1115 S 56th St, Tacoma, WA 98408

Cost: $15 (includes light morning snack) – scholarships available

Space is still available; you can register online through the Associated Ministries website at associatedministries.org/event/sacredactivism/