Lakewood’s Comprehensive Plan set for public hearing

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for the 2017 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments on August 2, 2017 at 6:30pm in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. Learn more at the City’s website.
The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place
The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for the 2017 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments on August 2, 2017 at 6:30pm in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. Learn more at the City’s website.
Leave a Reply