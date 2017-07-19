The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Comprehensive Plan set for public hearing

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing for the 2017 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendments on August 2, 2017 at 6:30pm in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. Learn more at the City’s website.

