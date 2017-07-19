James Hardie Launches Hiring Initiative for Expanded Tacoma Manufacturing Plant

Tacoma, WA – James Hardie Building Products Inc., the leader in fiber cement siding, today announced a jobs initiative to add more than 100 new employees across a variety of skillsets for their expanded manufacturing facility in Tacoma. The expansion will be a separate 400,000 sq. ft. facility adjacent to the existing plant. It is expected to be completed in spring of 2018. The Tacoma plant currently manufactures both interior and exterior products that service all climate zones. These include more than eight different product families, which equates to more than 120 varieties of James Hardie products.

The plant is already a major employer in the Tacoma area. Once all hiring is complete for the expanded facility, staff is expected to grow to more than 240. Currently, recruiting is active for the following positions:

Operators (James Hardie will train operator applicants who have no prior experience)

Heavy industrial mechanics

Electricians

Individuals can apply online where they can also see the job descriptions.

As the leader in their industry category, James Hardie prides itself on excellent benefits, training programs, an outstanding safety record and a team culture in their manufacturing plants. As an example, benefits start on Day One of employment and include:

Full health benefits package (medical, dental, vision, orthodontia, prescription drugs)

Discounts on auto and life insurance

Flex spending accounts

401k match dollar for dollar up to 6 percent

Generous paid vacation and holidays

Tuition reimbursement after one year of employment

Formal development and training programs

Predictable work schedules. Employees keep the same schedule throughout the year. Every other weekend in the summer is a three-day weekend.

“James Hardie is a safety-focused company that honors and celebrates our employees in numerous ways,” said Brian Lee, Tacoma Plant Manager. “First and foremost, we offer highly competitive pay and benefits packages, and a commitment to grow our people through training and education.” He noted that most of James Hardie’s management is “home grown” in that more than 85 percent come up through the company.

Community service is also important to the James Hardie culture, with the Tacoma plant partnering with the Bethel School District, Tacoma Rescue Mission and Habitat for Humanity.