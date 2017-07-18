Washington Personal Injury Law Firm Herrmann Law Group Launches New Website

Submitted by Herrmann Law Group

TACOMA, Wash. – Herrmann Law Group, an international personal injury law firm based in Washington, is pleased to announce the launch of their newly revamped website in July 2017.

Herrmann Law Group’s website now has an updated contemporary and clean look, built to best serve the needs of their current and potential clients.

The new website includes improved functionality, a mobile-responsive design, and an enhanced Team section highlighting the dedicated legal professionals that are here to fiercely advocate for their clients.

“We’re incredibly excited to share our new website with the world,” attorney and managing partner Lara Herrmann says. “It represents our proud family tradition, commitment to excellence and relentless passion for law that my team stands for.”

As a personal injury law firm, Herrmann Law Group handles cases involving automotive accidents, charter bus accidents, wrongful death, airline disasters, and much more.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the Herrmann Law Group website and schedule a free consultation regarding their injury case.