The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s New Tacoma Awards Recipients Announced

TACOMA, Wash. – Businesses, organizations and individuals who make outstanding contributions to downtown Tacoma were nominated as part of the annual New Tacoma Awards.
This year, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in coordination with Presenting Sponsor Click! Cable TV, Venue Sponsor Pacific Grill Events & Catering, and Awards Sponsor NW Etch, honored nominees and recipients at the Chamber Luncheon on Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Pacific Grill Events Center.
The 2017 New Tacoma Awards recipients are:
- Ghilarducci Award: Titus-Will Building / Rhein Haus Project – Recognizing new development, renovation, or beautification
- Popham Award: Melanie Dressel, Columbia Bank – Recognizing the individual that has done the most to build community spirit
- Public Places Award: Brew Five Three – Recognizing the best activation of a public park, open space, or area in the public right-of-way
- Schoenfeld Award: Stocklist – Recognizing exemplary performance of pizzazz as a retailer or restaurateur
- Union Station Award: Amy McBride, City of Tacoma – Recognizing a leading organization, company, or individual that has built or sustained momentum for revitalization
