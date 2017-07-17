Night construction reduces northbound I-5

DUPONT – Drivers using northbound Interstate 5 near the Pierce/Thurston county line are encouraged to plan ahead for a reduced number of lanes. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will conduct asphalt repair work during the nights of Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19. Crews will close the two right northbound lanes during the following hours as they conduct repairs:

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 19

10 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 20

Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time through the area. Details about construction and maintenance on state highways are available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.