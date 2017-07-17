CP Board schedules meetings for 2017-18 school year

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Clover Park School District’s Board of Directors announced their meeting schedule for the 2017-18 school year. All meetings, unless indicated differently, are held at the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, in Lakewood.

Meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month unless otherwise indicated. Meetings on the second Monday (Regular Meeting of the Board) begin at 6 p.m. and meetings on the fourth Monday (Regular Meeting/Workshop of the Board) begin at 5 p.m. Meeting dates, locations and start times are subject to change.

Aug. 14 (6 p.m.)

Aug. 28 (5 p.m.)

Sept. 11 (6 p.m.)

Sept. 18 (3rd Monday – 5 p.m.)

Oct. 9 (6 p.m.)

Oct. 23 (5 p.m.)

Nov. 13 (6 p.m.)

Nov. 27 (5 p.m.)

Dec. 11 (6 p.m.)

2018

Jan. 8 (6 p.m.)

Jan. 22 (5 p.m.)

Feb. 12 (6 p.m.)

Feb. 26 (5 p.m.)

March 12 (6 p.m.)

March 26 (5 p.m.)

April 9 (6 p.m.)

April 23 (5 p.m.)

May 14 (6 p.m.)

May 29 (Tuesday – 5 p.m.)

June 11 (6 p.m.)

June 25 (5 p.m.)

July 9 (6 p.m.)

Aug. 13 (6 p.m.)

Aug. 27 (5 p.m.)

For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.