Asian Film Fest to Co-host ArtsFest Exhibit, Local Artist Welcome

The Lakewood Asian Film Fest will once again be co-hosting the annual ArtsFest exhibit at their August 11-13 event according to film fest coordinator Phil Raschke. The joint event will be held this year at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom and will also feature live entertainment, prize giveaways and a special Bonsai display. The entire event is free to the public.

The ArtsFest portion of the event will feature a juried Art Show with cash prizes being awarded to both print and photographic entries. Local artists who wish to enter the juried contest may obtain a prospectus and entry form by emailing: spetersen2011@comcast.net

Film titles and show times for the Asian Film Fest portion of the joint event are:

Aug 11, 7:00 p.m. “The Bridge on the River Kwai”, Winner of 7 Academy Awards, Aug 12, 2:00 p.m. “Rabbit Proof Fence” a powerful true story of 1930 Australian female aboriginal relocation policy, Aug 12, 7:00 p.m. “Airlift”, a high voltage true story on world’s largest wartime human evacuation, Aug 13, 2:00 p.m. “Like Father, Like Son”, what if your young son is not yours, but a hospital mistake, Winner Cannes Film Fest, Sunday, Aug 13, 7:00 p.m. “Neerja”, a female flight attendant risks her live to confront terrorists hijackers, gripping true story, a must see film! Films contain some subtitles. For more information call: 253-861-1366.

Raschke noted all events and activities will be held in the Cascade Building, 4th Floor of the Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom campus. Free parking is available.