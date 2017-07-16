Tacoma’s I-5 traffic shift in full swing

TACOMA – Drivers using southbound Interstate 5 through Tacoma need to plan ahead if heading to State Route 16, South 38th Street, I-705 or SR 7. Contractor crews working on the I-5 M Street to Portland Avenue project have divided the southbound highway into two distinct roadways separated by barrier.

WSDOT invites drivers to view a video on YouTube to help understand the temporary southbound traffic switch, which will be in place through the end of 2017.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

Over the next two weeks, contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between SR 16 and I-5 will close the eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 during overnight hours for bridge deck work on a new northbound I-5 bridge. Closure hours for all HOV construction projects in Tacoma are listed below. Signed detours will be provided for all ramp closures. Overnight drivers heading to I-705, SR 7 and SR 16 via the southbound collector/distributor (C/D) will be detoured to the S. 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and exit #132.

Monday, July 17

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, July 18

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, July 19

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes will close from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 28th Street on-ramp northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, July 20

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound collector/distributor on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, July 21

The intersection of Portland Avenue and East 27th Street and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Southbound I-5 C/D lanes will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 and Pacific Avenue on-ramps to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound collector/distributor on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.