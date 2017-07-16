JBLM Late Night Firing, July 18-21

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct mortar training Tuesday, July 18, 2017 (12:01 am) through Friday, July 21 (11:59 pm) throughout daytime and nighttime hours using 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars

An element of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command will be conducting mortar training during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity may be noticed beginning at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday through midnight Friday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.