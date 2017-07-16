The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Board of Health July 19 meeting agenda

By Leave a Comment

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 19, 2017 to consider:

  • An agreement with En Pointe Technologies
  • 2018 Beginning Budget for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department
  • Presentations
    • Treatment Services – Integrating Behavioral Health Care and Trauma Informed Approaches/Culture of Care
    • Child Obesity
    • Legislative Session – Process and 2017 Impacts
  • Executive Session

The July 19, 2017 Board of Health Special Meeting/Study Session agenda is available to view on our website.

Public comment may be taken at this special meeting.

Executive action may be taken at this special meeting.

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health meets the first Wednesday of each month at 3:00 pm in the Auditorium, 3629 South D Street, Tacoma, WA.

The public is welcome.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *