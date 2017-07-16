Board of Health July 19 meeting agenda

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 19, 2017 to consider:
- An agreement with En Pointe Technologies
- 2018 Beginning Budget for Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department
- Presentations
- Treatment Services – Integrating Behavioral Health Care and Trauma Informed Approaches/Culture of Care
- Child Obesity
- Legislative Session – Process and 2017 Impacts
- Executive Session
The July 19, 2017 Board of Health Special Meeting/Study Session agenda is available to view on our website.
Public comment may be taken at this special meeting.
Executive action may be taken at this special meeting.
Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health meets the first Wednesday of each month at 3:00 pm in the Auditorium, 3629 South D Street, Tacoma, WA.
The public is welcome.
