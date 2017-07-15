New Socks & Underwear Being Collected for Caring for Kids

The annual Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair is coming up on Saturday, August 5th at Clover Park High School and West Pierce Fire & Rescue is looking for the public’s help. WPFR participates in the event itself by fitting helmets for students at the event at no cost. These helmets are generously donated by West Pierce CARES.

This year, WPFR is also collecting new socks and underwear of all sizes in supporting Caring for Kids and their mission to assist students in need within the Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place School Districts. Items can be donated at the following stations Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.:

Station 20

10928 Pacific Highways SW, Lakewood

Station 21

5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood

Station 31

3631 Drexler Drive W, University Place

Donations will be accepted until Thursday, August 3rd. Thank you in advance for your support!

