Word of Life NW to host community block party

Lakewood, WA – Word of Life NW Church will host a Community Block Party on August 12, 2017. This event will host several community service agencies, including our Lakewood Police and West Pierce Fire Dept., a Health and Fitness Fair, Employment and Financial Services and more.

Free food and family oriented entertainment, various vendors and prizes will be available. Our goal is to focus on our community working together to work through community issues.

We would like to give school supplies and other items to support our local students and their families. Would you consider donating such items for this event?

Word Of Life NW is located at 6010 Tacoma Ave, Lakewood 98466. Call (253) 256-2073 for more information.