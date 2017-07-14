U.P.’s Kent Keel re-elected to AWC board

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) announced that University Place mayor pro tem Kent Keel was recently re-elected to its Board of Directors. He was first elected to the board in 2014.

“AWC is the premier advocacy organization for the 281 cities and towns in the state of Washington,” said Keel, “I am pleased and honored to serve on its Board of Directors to help continue the excellent service and programs AWC delivers every day.”

Keel was re-elected to the AWC board during the association’s Business Meeting on June 22 in Vancouver, Wash. His district, At-Large #1 (Western), includes cities in 15 counties west of the Cascade Mountain range.

Keel was elected to the University Place city council in 2012.

The AWC Board of Directors is the association’s governing body. The board is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are mayors or city councilmembers from Washington cities or towns, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as the president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. Membership is voluntary. However, AWC consistently maintains 100 percent participation from Washington’s 281 cities and towns. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.