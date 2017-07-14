Trio of kitties at Pets of the Week

We’re featuring three kitty roommates this week, Daphne (#A518473), Dappers (#A518474), and Doodad (#A518476).

Daphne is a very sweet girl. She is affectionate, confident, curious, mellow, and a snuggler all in one. Dappers is a little shy compared to his roommates. He prefers to hang out and cat nap, emitting a quiet, loving energy. Last but certainly not least is Doodad. The huge white cat enjoys treats and petting after he has had some time to get comfortable. Scratch him just right, and he’ll close his eyes in pure bliss.

All of the cats are four years of age, and their fees have been entirely waived. They do not need to be adopted together, so read closely, and see which one matches you and yours best. Whether it’s Daphne, Dappers, or Doodad, you can’t go wrong.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.