St. Frances Cabrini Offers a full day Pre-Kindergarten 4 year old program

Submitted by St . Frances Cabrini School

St. Frances Cabrini has been offering an outstanding Pre-Kindergarten 4 year program for over 20 years. Under the direction of Ms. Patti Delgado the program has expanded. Now you can have a full day Pre-Kindergarten experience that will be a foundation for life. The day starts at 8:30 to 3 p.m. (drop off at 8:15).

Each day encompasses a half day of Pre-Kindergarten academic activities and a half day of play activities in an extended care environment by one of the preschool teachers. This enables your child to receive one on one attention and to work on those skills that need improvement. This also allows the students challenging opportunities.

St. Frances Cabrini School Kindergarten is full for the academic year 2017-2018 and there is a waiting list. One of the benefits of attending the Pre-Kindergarten 4yr.old class is a guarantee place in Kindergarten the following year. The total cost for the school year is $6,613 (divided by ten months is $661.30). The children must be four by August 31, 2017.

For registration information, call the school office: (253) 584-3850.