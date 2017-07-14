Pierce Transit SHUTTLE fares to change Sept. 1

Pierce Transit’s Board of Commissioners voted at its July 10 meeting to change SHUTTLE paratransit fares starting Sept. 1. Approval of the new fares follows a public hearing on the proposed new fares in June.
The cost for a SHUTTLE paratransit ride will change from $1.25 to $1.75. Even with the new rate, Pierce Transit will have among the lowest-cost paratransit fares in the region, with King County Metro currently at $1.75 per ride, and Community Transit (Snohomish County) at $2.25 per ride. Under ADA law, transit agencies may charge up to twice the fixed-route fare for a comparable SHUTTLE trip. The current cost for a Pierce Transit fixed-route ride is $2.00.
Current and future SHUTTLE fares are as follows:
Category – Current rate – New rate (effective Sept. 1)
SHUTTLE Cash Fare – $1.25 – $1.75
SHUTTLE One-Ride Tickets * – $1.25 – $1.75
SHUTTLE Monthly Pass – $45 – $63
* Certified Human Service Agencies may purchase one-ride tickets. One-ride tickets are not available to the general public.
All other fares will remain the same.
While implementing a SHUTTLE fare increase, Pierce Transit is also putting plans in place for new technology that will provide SHUTTLE users with many new benefits, including:
- The ability for customers to confirm their ride(s) 24 hours a day, seven days a week (currently only possible from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- The option to receive a confirmation call the night before the ride;
- The ability to check on the status of a ride via voice system, without having to wait on hold for a dispatcher; and
- The option to receive an alert when the SHUTTLE vehicle is on the way to pick them up.
The new features are expected to be available by early 2018.
Comments
Dave Shaw says
“Even with the new rate, Pierce Transit will have among the lowest-cost paratransit fares in the region, with King County Metro currently at $1.75 per ride, and Community Transit (Snohomish County) at $2.25 per ride.”
Why not take the lead and actually do your part in fighting inflation for those needing paratransit services by being the LOWEST cost in the comparable area?