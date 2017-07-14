Pierce Transit SHUTTLE fares to change Sept. 1

Pierce Transit’s Board of Commissioners voted at its July 10 meeting to change SHUTTLE paratransit fares starting Sept. 1. Approval of the new fares follows a public hearing on the proposed new fares in June.

The cost for a SHUTTLE paratransit ride will change from $1.25 to $1.75. Even with the new rate, Pierce Transit will have among the lowest-cost paratransit fares in the region, with King County Metro currently at $1.75 per ride, and Community Transit (Snohomish County) at $2.25 per ride. Under ADA law, transit agencies may charge up to twice the fixed-route fare for a comparable SHUTTLE trip. The current cost for a Pierce Transit fixed-route ride is $2.00.

Current and future SHUTTLE fares are as follows:

Category – Current rate – New rate (effective Sept. 1)

SHUTTLE Cash Fare – $1.25 – $1.75

SHUTTLE One-Ride Tickets * – $1.25 – $1.75

SHUTTLE Monthly Pass – $45 – $63

* Certified Human Service Agencies may purchase one-ride tickets. One-ride tickets are not available to the general public.

All other fares will remain the same.

While implementing a SHUTTLE fare increase, Pierce Transit is also putting plans in place for new technology that will provide SHUTTLE users with many new benefits, including:

The ability for customers to confirm their ride(s) 24 hours a day, seven days a week (currently only possible from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

24 hours a day, seven days a week (currently only possible from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The option to receive a confirmation call the night before the ride;

the night before the ride; The ability to check on the status of a ride via voice system, without having to wait on hold for a dispatcher; and

via voice system, without having to wait on hold for a dispatcher; and The option to receive an alert when the SHUTTLE vehicle is on the way to pick them up.

The new features are expected to be available by early 2018.