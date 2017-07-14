MultiCare named to national ‘Most Wired’ list for 9th consecutive year

Submitted by MultiCare Health System

TACOMA, Washington — MultiCare Health System is one of the nation’s Most Wired health care organizations for the ninth year in a row, according to a survey released by the American Hospital Association’s Health Forum and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives July 10.

The Most Wired Survey, conducted by Hospitals & Health Networks, the journal of the American Hospital Association benchmarks how hospitals and health systems are leveraging information technology to improve patient care and efficiency for value-based health care and implementing information technology strategies essential for future delivery systems.

Only organizations that met specific requirements in each of four focus areas — infrastructure, business and administrative management, clinical quality and safety, and clinical integration — made the Most Wired cut.

MultiCare has been at the forefront of electronic health record technology since 1998, when it implemented MultiCare Connect. The electronic health record includes physician order entry, inpatient and outpatient area access, electronic imaging, patient access to records, bedside barcoding and other features that ensure patients get the safest and best care possible.

MultiCare Connect links all the system’s hospitals and outpatient clinics, including MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and MultiCare Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.

MultiCare Health System is a not-for-profit health care organization with more than 15,000 employees and a comprehensive system of health including numerous primary care, urgent care and specialty services — including Immediate Clinic, MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care and Pulse Heart Institute — MultiCare Medical Associates, Navos Mental Health Solutions, affiliated physicians and a wide range of community outreach programs. Seven hospitals complete our organization: Allenmore Hospital, Auburn Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Valley Hospital, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital — the region’s only children’s hospital and state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington — and Tacoma General Hospital, which is home to the region’s only Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.