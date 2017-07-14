Letter: For individuals to stand alone, government must stand down

The great goal of government is not that it should be the means to the end as if to suggest that without government’s ‘help’ (i.e. ‘enforcement’) the end would not be achieved.

The proper role of government is not to do for – or to – people, what they can and should do for themselves, but rather to seek, through the simplest expenditure of resources (time and money) possible, to enable the people it serves to realize they themselves have the means, the wherewithal, the skills, gifts, talents and abilities to take ownership and responsibility for their own lives.

Sewers governments can do. Self-sufficiency of the people, governments cannot.

Safety yes, but ensuring our smoke alarm batteries are installed by way of government approved inspectors, no.

The government’s role is not to be all things to all people.

Government has a legitimate purpose. So do individuals.

There are times – most of the time – people need to be able to stand alone.

There are times – and the Rental Inspection Program is one of them – that government needs to stand down.

The Rental Inspection Program is a prime example of government having crossed the threshold, literally, into the private – if not sacred – spaces normally understood to be government-free zones.

Take the recent ride-along of Lakewood, WA Mayor Don Anderson with “the Albuquerque, New Mexico non-profit panhandlers/homelessness municipal cleanup work program” (p.021 of this past June 19 Lakewood City Council Agenda Packet).

Why would the Mayor do that? Of what interest is it to him? Or to the city?

Other than the fact that this particular government program has been featured in this publication on two occasions, here and here, it serves as a national model of where the role of government ends and human responsibility begins.

The two do not overlap and the first does not usurp the second.

And when, in the latter case, it does, then you get the Rental Inspection Program.