Lakewood PD to conduct regional active shooter training at Lochburn Middle School

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District (CPSD) and the Lakewood Police Department will conduct a joint training exercise from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 19. The training will be held at Lochburn Middle School, 5431 Steilacoom Blvd. SW in Lakewood.

The school district and police department regularly collaborate on training exercises utilizing different scenarios. Residents and local business owners nearby have been informed of the training and can expect to see a large presence of first responders for the duration of the training.

Please contact Lt. Chris Lawler or Jay Cash (CPSD Risk Manager) for additional information.

Lt. Lawler can be contacted at the numbers listed below:

Office: (253) 830-5011

Cellular: (253) 606-6981

Fax: (253) 830-5069

Email: clawler@cityoflakewood.us

Jay Cash can be contacted at (253) 583-7357, or by email at jcash@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.