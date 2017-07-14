Countywide burn ban to begin July 15

Pierce County Fire Marshal Warner Webb has announced a countywide burn ban effective Saturday, July 15 at 8 a.m., until further notice.

The limited ban was prompted by long-range forecasts of continued lack of precipitation, issued jointly with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The burn ban applies to all outdoor burning, including land clearing and yard debris burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

· Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not be used as debris disposal

· Grow no larger than three feet in diameter

· Be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches

· Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire, such as hand tools and a charged garden hose or not less than two 5-gallon buckets of water

· No burning when winds exceed 5 mph

This ban only applies to residents in unincorporated Pierce County. For residents of incorporated Pierce County cities, please contact your local jurisdiction for requirements.

For more information visit Pierce County’s Burn Ban page or call the Burn Ban hotline at 253-798-7278.