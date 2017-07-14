Communicator Awards Recognize JayRay’s Work with Nonprofits

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

For innovative work that moved people and made a lasting impact, local creative and strategic services agency JayRay has earned two Communicator Awards.

JayRay received Communicators’ Distinction Awards for its campaign to unveil a new gym for the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound and its branding and logo work with Symphony Tacoma.

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group of professionals in communications, advertising, creative and marketing. Judges received more than 6,000 entries.

“We partner with nonprofits to help them make a difference for their communities. The gym opening and Symphony Tacoma rebranding made a real impact in distinctive ways,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president.

Isaiah Thomas Court Unveiling

With short notice and limited budget, JayRay created a media relations and social media plan to open a new gym at a Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound branch. The event’s special guest and gym’s namesake was kept a surprise: former club member and NBA star Isaiah Thomas. Five media outlets attended and there were 6,400 engagements on Twitter—including retweets by Thomas and the Boston Celtics.

Symphony Tacoma Branding

Led by a dynamic new music director, Tacoma Symphony Orchestra was ready to cast off its decades-old logo, acronym and misperceptions. JayRay leveraged volunteers’ energy and insights in a branding process that included creating an evocative logo, messaging and a new name, Symphony Tacoma.