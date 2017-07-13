Train Signal Testing Being Conducted from Tacoma to DuPont this Weekend

In preparation of Amtrak passenger trains traveling at high speeds starting this fall, track and signal testing is scheduled for this weekend along the Point Defiance Bypass train tracks, which run between Tacoma and DuPont.

Starting Saturday, July 15 and running throughout the weekend, trains will be traveling at 50 miles per hour and drivers should be prepared for trains to come from either direction and at various times. Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to stay off the tracks and practice good rail safety. Please see the recent Sound Transit release for more information on the project.

