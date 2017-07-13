ROAD ALERT: Repairs coming to Oakbrook

Road improvements are planned for the Oakbrook community over the next couple of weeks. While work is being done you can expect delays up to 30 minutes, so please plan accordingly.

Here’s the tentative timeline for when the work will happen. All work will be done between 7 am and 6 pm:

Thursday (7/13) and Friday (7/14) crews will remove paint and symbols from the roads where new chip seal will be applied (see the image below for impacted roads).

Monday (7/17) through Wednesday (7/19) the contractor will place the oil and chip seal, followed by a street sweeper Thursday (7/20).

Fog seal will be applied Friday (7/21) through Monday (7/24) (and maybe Tuesday 7/25).

While work is done please DO NOT:

Wash your car

Water your front lawn

Water down your driveway

Water will keep the new road surface from sticking.

Cars and objects left in the road that impede work will be towed or relocated at the owner’s expense.

Any questions and concerns can be sent to associate civil engineer Omar Barron, obarron@cityoflakewood.us or by calling 253-983-7713. Thank you for your patience while this work is done.