Go wild for big cats at zoo during Wild Cat Weekend July 15-16

TACOMA, Wash. – Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium has set aside two days, July15 and 16, to highlight wild cats. The public is invited to learn about the conservation of these powerful mammals.

The zoo’s endangered Sumatran tigers and clouded leopards will receive special treats during the weekend, and keepers will talk about the perils their species face in the wild.

Plus visitors can watch a leaping clouded leopard – displaying its powerful body and amazing agility – during the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater live-action animal show, “The Wildest Show in the West.”

The zoo’s Canada lynx and African serval will be viewable getting some extra play time in the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater exercise yard.

Schedule

Noon and 3:30 Saturday and Sunday: Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater show featuring a clouded leopard.

12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Tiger talk and tiger enrichment, Asian Forest Sanctuary.

2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Special clouded leopard enrichments, Cats of the Canopy exhibit.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: Canada lynx in the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater exercise yard.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday: African serval in the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater exercise yard.

The event comes just two weeks before Global Tiger Day.

“Tigers’ numbers are rapidly declining in the wild, and without our help, they may vanish from the earth in our lifetime,” said zoo General Curator Karen Goodrowe Beck, who is vice chair of the North American Species Survival Plan© for Sumatran tigers.

“Residents of the Puget Sound region are fortunate that they can view and learn about these magnificent ambassadors for the species right here at home.”

Clouded leopards, too, face threats in the wild. The species is under significant pressure from human encroachment and habitat destruction, as well as poaching.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is a leader in the conservation of both Sumatran tigers, native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and clouded leopards, which are native to Southeast Asia.

Learn more at www.pdza.org.