The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

4th Annual University Place Teddy Bear Picnic

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Dance Theatre NW

A totally free (no vendors) and fun civic event for all ages. 

At the Teddy Bear Picnic you will enjoy the live music of the Harrison Street Band, watch dance performances by the event producer Dance Theatre NW, receive complimentary face painting, listen to story telling, participate in a Teddy Bear Parade through the apple orchard, and all adolescent and younger, and elderly bears will receive a complimentary teddy bear provided by a local business Directors Mortgage. Additionally, there are many other fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

We will provide table cloths upon which to sit. For the comfort of flexibility challenged elder bears there will be tables and chairs. Looking forward to seeing you at this really great event.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *