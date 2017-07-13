4th Annual University Place Teddy Bear Picnic

Submitted by Dance Theatre NW

A totally free (no vendors) and fun civic event for all ages.

At the Teddy Bear Picnic you will enjoy the live music of the Harrison Street Band, watch dance performances by the event producer Dance Theatre NW, receive complimentary face painting, listen to story telling, participate in a Teddy Bear Parade through the apple orchard, and all adolescent and younger, and elderly bears will receive a complimentary teddy bear provided by a local business Directors Mortgage. Additionally, there are many other fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

We will provide table cloths upon which to sit. For the comfort of flexibility challenged elder bears there will be tables and chairs. Looking forward to seeing you at this really great event.