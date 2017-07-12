Rep. Dick Muri appointed to Education Accountability System Oversight Committee

Submitted by Washington State House Republican

Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, was recently appointed to the Joint House and Senate Education Accountability Oversight Committee. The working group helps identify and recommend options for tracking performance and critical measures in K-12 education.

Muri was appointed by Speaker of the House, Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Seattle. He is filling the seat previously occupied by former Issaquah Rep. Chad Magendanz.

“Our state constitution guarantees students the opportunity to receive a high-quality education,” said Muri. “By carefully examining and employing strategies to improve outcomes, we can make the right choices for our students.”

The 9-member committee was established in 2013. It is comprised of legislators from each caucus of the House and Senate. Other members include two gubernatorial appointments and one non-legislative member from the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The committee identifies decision making responsibilities and consequences, at the district and state level, within K-12 educational accountability systems. They also examine models and experiences in other states to help make recommendations for improvements. In addition, the committee analyzes circumstances under which significant statewide educational accountability reform may be required.

For past meeting notes and information about upcoming meetings, click here.