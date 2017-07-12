Outdoor ‘Cinema On The Sound’ returns this summer

Beloved “Cinema on the Sound”– Pierce County Parks and Recreation’s free, outdoor movies series – is back this summer with two movie events at Chambers Creek Regional Park, 6320 Grandview Dr. W. in University Place.

Pre-show activities, featuring Bricks 4 Kidz and Wiggle Works, take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Food trucks will be onsite and the Curtis High School Girl’s Lacrosse team will have popcorn available for purchase. Proceeds from the popcorn sale will benefit Curtis High School’s ASB.

This year’s lineup includes

Saturday, July 22: “Pete’s Dragon” (PG)

Saturday, Aug. 12: “Moana” (G)

‘Cinema On The Sound’ is presented by Click Network and The Chambers Creek Foundation, in in partnership with Bricks 4 Kidz, Wiggle Works, Hometown Dogs, and On The Grind Expresso.