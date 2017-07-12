New Coach for TCC Women’s Basketball Program

Regina Rogers, who finished her basketball career as the 18th-highest scoring player in UW women’s basketball history, has signed on as head coach of the Tacoma Community College Titan women’s basketball team.

A graduate of Chief Sealth International High School in Seattle, Rogers played basketball as a freshman at UCLA. She returned to Seattle after the passing of her grandmother in 2007. After sitting out a redshirt year, she began her UW basketball career that would end with Rogers being named an All-Pac-12 First Team player with 1,171 points to her credit. One of the most efficient post players in the Pac-12 Conference, she led her team in field goal percentage in her three seasons at UW.

After leaving college, Rogers decided she would rather coach than continue to play. Since then, she has coached at Denny Middle School, Rainier Beach High School, and Lindbergh High School.

“Regina was a prolific basketball player for the University of Washington,” said TCC Titan Athletic Director Jason Prenovost. “She has the qualities to be a great coach: enthusiasm, knowledge and commitment to teaching. These qualities, along with her vast network of players, coaches and mentors will help her to build into a top-level coach. We are excited to welcome Regina Rogers to the Titan family as the next Women’s Basketball coach of Tacoma Community College!”

Rogers begins her career at TCC this month. Last year, the TCC women’s basketball team played in the NWAC finals, and they are ready for another winning season.