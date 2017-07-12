Lionel Collectors Club of America Invites Tacoma Area Model Train Clubs to July National Convention

The Lionel Collectors Club of America (LCCA) is holding its 47th annual convention and swap meet at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma, Wash. The model railroad club convention will run from Sunday, July 23 through Sunday, July 29 and will feature special area tours, train rides, banquets, Lionel train exhibits and a swap meet during the final two days.

The LCCA wants to “share the fun” with other Pacific Northwest model train clubs. Club members can join the LCCA until July 1 and attend the convention with a special one-time rate of $25, including a regular membership from July 1 until December 31. All additional standard convention registration fees will apply. Interested train collectors and operators can sign up for this special opportunity on the LCCA website at lionelcollectors.org or by calling the LCCA business office during from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CDT) at (815) 223-0115. You many also join and register during the convention at the Hotel Murano’s LCCA registration desk.

This limited offer to join the LCCA and participate in the national convention will provide Tacoma area train enthusiasts with a regular LCCA membership, which includes:

two issues of the award winning club magazine The Lion Roars

access to the members-only areas of the club website

two issues of Interchange Track for buying and selling model trains

the opportunity to purchase limited edition member-only custom Lionel merchandise and more.

If you are a member of a model railroad club and want to share in the fun and excitement of the Lionel Collectors Club of America, here is your chance to join the “Best Toy Train Club on the Planet” and participate in the national convention being held in Tacoma.

Non-members are also welcome to attend the convention swap meet on Saturday July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.