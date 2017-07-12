Life in the Past Lane: Summer Fun at the History Museum

TACOMA, WA – Summer is a great time to bring family and friends to the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma. With special featured exhibitions and a number of low-cost or free events, you’ll find something fun for everyone.

FEATURED EXHIBITIONS

IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native ArtsThe 12th annual juried exhibition is on view through August 20. Works on view include textiles, sculptures, paintings, carvings, and basketry. Materials run the gamut from natural elements—stone, shell, clay, wood, minerals, and grass, for example—to products like seed beads, steel, fabric, glass, and linoleum, and even petroleum-based items such as LEDs, plastic straws, and Styrofoam.

Each spring, Native artists from many western states and Canada submit work for consideration by a jury of local artists and curators. The 2017 exhibition includes 22 works by artists from Alaska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Washington, and Canada. Visitors can vote for their two favorites, with People’s Choice awards to be presented at the August 19 free IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Celebration.

Image credit: Jason Reed Brown, Koyukon Athabascan, Bear II, 2012. Steel, 23 × 10 × 24 inches. Photo by Duncan Price Photography.

Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fameis a blockbuster exhibit from the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Washington State History Museum is the only place in the Pacific Northwest to feature this exhibition, so see it here while you can! Visitors can check out more than 200 artifacts—ranging from legendary players’ jerseys to the first pro football trophy to the ‘birth certificate’ of football and more—that tell the story of American football, star players, team dynasties, and the science of the game. There are fun interactives, too; try on football shoulder pads, pop on a helmet to hear coded coach-to-quarterback communications, step into an authentic instant replay booth to make a tough call, and more! On view through September 10.