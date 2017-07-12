High-speed Amtrak trains to run through Lakewood Saturday and Sunday

Sound Transit and the state Department of Transportation will be testing all railroad crossings in the city of Lakewood this weekend, as well as every crossing along the Point Defiance Bypass route between DuPont and Tacoma.
That means passenger trains traveling at 50 miles per hour will bisect the city Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16.
Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for trains to come from either direction at various times throughout the day. People are reminded to stay off the tracks and practice good rail safety. Please see the recent Sound Transit release for more information on the project.
The track and signal tests are being done in preparation for the rerouting of Amtrak Cascades passenger trains from the railroad tracks that run along Puget Sound to inland tracks known as the Point Defiance Bypass. These high-speed trains are expected to begin running in a couple months and will be traveling at speeds up to 79 miles per hour.
Comments
Robert Pines says
Amtrak kills 350 people to normal drivers ONE without HIGH SPEED.
John Arbeeny says
As a numbers kind of guy I did a little figuring on the numbers supplied by the City of Lakewood in a Suburban Times article recently and now today warning of impending death………because that’s what it is……….posed by trains flying through Lakewood at 79 miles per hour. Here’s my response…..calculated with a hand held calculator. Simple enough. Didn’t anyone do this before they approved this disaster waiting to happen? A cheap calculator should be issued to each council member and they should be required to demonstrate their competence to use same before, and as a condition of, taking the oath of office.
Thank you City of Lakewood for disregarding the welfare of your citizens! With these speed, train length and braking length statistics it is impossible for any of these trains to stop in time if there is an issue at a crossing and that is giving the conductor the benefit of the doubt of being able to see a problem far enough in advance, their reaction time, and remaining distance to the crossing. This is a recipe for disaster. The train is moving at 115.87 fps and the maximum length of 1100 feet takes 9.5 seconds to clear the crossing. If the average gate time is 45 seconds, that leaves about 35.5 seconds to account for. Assume that the gate rises 5 seconds after the train clears the crossing which leaves 30.5 seconds to account for. This means that the gate is lowered while the train is 30.5 seconds away; a distance of 3534 feet away while the stopping distance is 5280 feet (a mile). Even if a conductor could see the problem from 3534 feet away (2/3rds of a mile!) and had instantaneous reflexes (could be several seconds) to apply the brakes, the train would sail through the cross by over 1746 feet………..longer than the train length itself. Didn’t anyone on the Lakewood City Council or WSDOT or AMTRAK figure this out or perhaps the safety of Lakewood residents doesn’t count for much. I expect that the crossing times will be far higher after the first crossing accident which will result in fatalities. All this so the subsidized rail line can save a few minutes on the Portland to Seattle trip which now endangers large portions of urban areas!