62nd Airlift Wing to welcome new commander

The 62nd Airlift Wing is scheduled to host a wing-level change of command ceremony, July 14 at Heritage Hill on McChord Field.

During the ceremony, Col. Leonard Kosinski, who has been both 62nd AW commander and Air Force Senior Service Component commander, will relinquish command to Col. Rebecca Sonkiss, whose most recent assignment was at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, where she was the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander.

During his tenure as wing commander, Kosinski ensured the readiness of more than 2,400 active duty Airmen and civilian personnel as well as 48 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to support worldwide airlift and airdrop operations.

The change of command is a historic one for the 62nd AW. Following the ceremony, Sonkiss will become the first female to lead the wing.